Utah cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn signs as a free agent with Minnesota
Utah cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn parlayed a strong showing at the Big 12 Pro Day into a free agent contract with the Minnesota Vikings that was announced not long after the NFL Draft ended.
At 6-foot-3, 187 pounds, NFL talent evaluators project Vaughn as a good cover cornerback, based on solid performances against NFL-level talent in both the Big 12 and Pac-12. They note he has good athletic ability and elite length and can perform well in both zone and man-to-man coverage.
They also say he is good in run support and can make plays in the open field, particularly if he adds muscle.
One NFL scout said Vaughn’s performance at the Big 12 Pro Day was “very explosive and very fluid.” His 39.5-inch vertical leap was the best of the defensive backs in attendance.
Vaughn walked on at Utah in 2020 and blossomed to the point that he was named honorable mention All-Pac-12 in 2023.
He played in 56 career games with 36 starts, including 31 straight to end his career. He started all 12 games in 2024 and had 40 tackles, including five for loss; two sacks; and one interception.
He finished his career with 144 tackles, 14 for loss; three sacks; three interceptions, including one for a touchdown; 27 pass breakups; one fumble recovery and two forced fumbles.