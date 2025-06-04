Utah football offers talented 4-star TE recruit from South Dakota
Kyle Whittingham and his Utah football coaching staff made positive progress recently with a few of their high-priority recruiting targets in the 2026 and 2027 classes.
The last weekend of May kicked off a pivotal stretch for the Utes, and they'll host more than a handful of blue-chip prospects on visits between now and the end of June.
Utah also joined the mix for an elite tight end prospect on Wednesday, extending an offer to Cooper Terwilliger, a four-star recruit from South Dakota.
Who is Cooper Terwilliger?
Terwilliger, listed at 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, has been regarded as one of the best tight end prospects in the 2027 class. His size and athleticism were on full display during this past season as a sophomore at T.F. Riggs High School (South Dakota).
Terwilliger received a four-star rating from 247Sports Composite and was ranked as the No. 10 tight end in the class. His offer list grew over the past year, with Alabama, Florida and Texas A&M joining a mix that already included Auburn, Georgia, Florida State and a few of the Big 12 schools.
Does Utah have a commit in 2027?
Utah landed a commit earlier this spring from three-star quarterback prospect Thaddeus Thatcher, a product of Arbor View High School (Nevada) who committed in March.