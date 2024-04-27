Utah Lands Former Top 100 Recruit, Wake Forest Transfer Zach Keller
The Utah Runnin' Utes have again gone to the transfer portal to bolster their roster, landing their third transfer of the offseason.
Joining Rice transfer Keanu Dawes and Boston College transfer Mason Madsen is now Wake Forest forward Zach Keller. The former four-star recruit that ranked as the No. 94 player in the class of 2022 took to the app formerly known as Twitter on Friday to make the announcement.
He didn't quite make the impact he or the Demon Deacons had hoped for in his two seasons, averaging just 1.9 points and 1.8 rebounds in his two seasons with the team. He did however appear in 44 games, and register 14 starts. He is someone that can stretch the floor and gives Utah some size.
