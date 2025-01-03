Utah offensive lineman Caleb Lomu earns freshman All-American honors
Despite Utah’s 2024 football season falling short of expectations, the performances of Caleb Lomu and Spencer Fano stood out as bright spots for the program. The two bookend tackles provided stability and growth along the offensive line, offering optimism for the future.
Redshirt freshman left tackle Caleb Lomu emerged as a key contributor in his first full season as a starter. Lomu’s performance earned him a place on The Athletic’s Freshman All-American Team, solidifying his status as one of the top young linemen in the country. His overall grade of 75.0, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), ranked fourth among Utah’s offensive players. Lomu excelled in pass protection, posting a 97.7 efficiency rating, which ranked 19th among Big 12 tackles. Over 425 pass-blocking snaps, he allowed just two sacks and 17 pressures, showcasing remarkable poise and technique for a young player.
In the run game, Lomu continued to impress, earning a 69.6 grade – 13th among Big 12 tackles. His right-side counterpart, Spencer Fano, set the bar with an elite 92.3 run-blocking grade, highlighting the potential Lomu can strive for as he develops. The duo’s performances provided Utah with consistency on the edges, a crucial element for any offensive line’s success.
Head coach Kyle Whittingham praised Lomu and Fano for their steady growth and impact. Whittingham noted that having reliable tackles on the edges gives the team a strong foundation moving forward. Keeping Lomu and Fano was a top priority for Utah in the offseason, as they are expected to anchor the offensive line in 2025. With continued development, these two tackles could turn Utah’s offensive line into one of the best in the conference.