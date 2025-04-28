Utah running back Micah Bernard lands free agent deal with Titans
Running back Micah Bernard, who led the Utah Utes with 1,009 yards rushing in 2024, signed a free agent deal with the Tennessee Titans shortly after the NFL Draft ended.
If he makes the final roster, he’ll be teammates with Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. The Titans were 3-14 last year.
Bernard is 6-0, 206 pounds and has been clocked at 4.38 in the 40-yard dash.
He played in 51 games at Utah with 23 starts, including 22 at running back and one at cornerback. He finished with 2,217 yards rushing (5.3-yard average) and 11 touchdowns. His 1,009 yards last season — which included four touchdowns — ranked seventh in the Big 12 and was the 21st 1,000-yard performance in school history.
He had six career 100-yard games, four of them coming last year.
He also had 30 catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns. In his career, he had 99 catches for 770 yards and five scores.