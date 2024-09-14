WATCH: Utah's Isaac Wilson 11-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Lohner
No. 12 Utah took a 17-14 lead late in the first half when quarterback Isaac Wilson connected with Caleb Lohner on an 11-yard touchdown pass with 1:19 left before halftime. Wilson, starting in place of the injured Cam Rising, showed poise under pressure, delivering his second touchdown pass of the day. The scoring drive marked a turning point for the Utes, who had trailed 14-3 earlier in the second quarter.
Wilson’s first touchdown came when he connected with wide receiver Money Parks for another 11-yard score with 10:11 remaining in the second quarter. That play helped pull Utah within four points, making it 14-10, and set the stage for the go-ahead score to Lohner. Wilson's calm demeanor and quick decision-making were evident as he helped rally the Utes in his first start. He has 131 yards passing with the two scores.
Meanwhile, Bryson Barnes, who got the nod to start for Utah State, found himself in a unique position, facing his former team. Barnes transferred to Utah State after playing previously for the Utes, and his experience brought an interesting dynamic to the game.
Despite Utah’s slow start, Wilson’s efficient play and ability to connect with his receivers down the stretch gave Utah the momentum heading into the locker room. The Utes' defense also stepped up late in the half, allowing Wilson and the offense to regain control. With Rising sidelined, Wilson’s performance in the first half demonstrated his potential as Utah's next leader under center.