WATCH: Utah's Isaac Wilson 71-yard touchdown to Money Parks vs. TCU
With 6:12 left in the third quarter, Utah quarterback Isaac Wilson delivered a crucial deep strike to Money Parks, connecting for a 71-yard touchdown that reignited the Utes' hopes against TCU. After trailing 13-0, Utah's offense had struggled to find rhythm throughout much of the game, with Wilson facing pressure and the team unable to convert on key downs. However, on this pivotal drive, Wilson finally found an opening.
As the pocket began to collapse, Wilson stood tall and launched a perfectly placed deep pass downfield. Money Parks, showcasing his elite speed, streaked past the TCU secondary, leaving the defenders in his wake. Wilson's throw was on the money, hitting Parks in stride as he sprinted toward the end zone. The explosive play was exactly what the Utes needed to turn the tide in a game that had seemed to slip away.
This play not only cut the deficit to 13-7 but also breathed new life into the Utah offense, which had looked flat until that moment. Wilson, who had amassed 161 passing yards by the end of the third quarter, showed poise under pressure and proved that he could lead the team in high-pressure situations. Despite being outplayed for much of the game, the Utes remained within striking distance, only down by one score heading into the final frame.
While Utah’s overall performance had been lackluster up to that point, Wilson’s deep touchdown pass to Parks symbolized a potential momentum shift as the Utes looked to complete a comeback in the fourth quarter.