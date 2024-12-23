Former Vanderbilt Commodores Star Agrees To Deal With Boston Red Sox
Vanderbilt has produced some of the best players in Major League Baseball, and many more should be on the way.
Regarded as one of the best programs in college sports, Vanderbilt's success has helped many reach the next level, including Walker Buehler.
The right-handed pitcher is arguably one of the greatest players in Vanderbilt's history, putting up video game-like numbers during his three years with the Commodores.
His best campaign came in 2013-14 when he posted a 2.64 ERA and struck out 111 hitters in 102 1/3 innings.
Buehler has found success at the Major League level, but injuries have derailed his career a bit.
The expectation was for him to sign a one-year contract to help raise his value heading into next offseason, and he did just that.
According to Russell Dorsey of Yahoo Sports, the right-hander has agreed to a deal with the Boston Red Sox.
"Breaking: Right-hander Walker Buehler and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a one-year, $21.05 million deal which includes incentives, sources tell Yahoo Sports. The two-time World Series champion with the Dodgers now becomes the veteran arm in Boston’s new-look rotation."
The Red Sox taking a chance on Buehler makes plenty of sense after what he showed in the playoffs. If his fastball and the rest of his arsenal play at a similar level moving forward, he should be in for a decent contract next winter.
Buehler is one of the more interesting pitchers in baseball to watch next year.
Staying healthy will be his goal, but there have been concerns about that.
Hopefully, those days are behind him.