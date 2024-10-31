From Vandy to the Majors: Ranking Vanderbilt Baseball's Current MLB Standouts
Vanderbilt has been a powerhouse in college baseball, making the College World Series five times, appearing in the finals four times, and winning two National Championships under head coach Tim Corbin. Another reputation of Corbin has been developing a pipeline of talent that has graced MLB rosters.
Here’s a look at how each of the "Vandy Boys" that appeared in the majors last season currently stack up:
#1: SS Dansby Swanson, Chicago Cubs
The #1 overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft, Swanson is a two-time All-Star and Gold Glove winner. Having won a World Series in 2021 with the Atlanta Braves, Swanson's just one of three active players to have won both a College World Series and MLB's Fall Classic (3B Justin Turner, 2004 Cal State-Fullerton & 2020 Los Angeles Dodgers; RP Josh Sborz, 2015 Virginia & 2023 Texas Rangers).
His combination of strong defense, reliable hitting, and clubhouse presence makes Swanson a cornerstone player in Chicago as the team continues to promote prospects to the majors at the tail end of their rebuild.
#2: SP Sonny Gray, St. Louis Cardinals
Gray has consistently been an elite starter and was recently a Cy Young finalist with the Minnesota Twins before signing with St. Louis. His impressive ERA and ability to lead a rotation put him at the top of Vanderbilt’s MLB alumni pitchers.
#3: SP Walker Buehler, Los Angeles Dodgers
Although Buehler is currently recovering from injury, he’s proven to be a top-of-the-line starter when healthy. His postseason performances with the Dodgers, including five scoreless innings against the New York Yankees on Monday, demonstrating his ace potential.
#4: OF Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh Pirates
Reynolds has been one of the few bright spots for the Pirates, providing offensive consistency and veteran leadership in the outfield. His steady production makes him an essential piece for Pittsburgh’s rebuilding efforts.
#5: OF Mike Yastrzemski, San Francisco Giants
Yastrzemski has been a fan favorite and a key contributor for the Giants. Known for his clutch hitting and solid outfield play, Yaz adds depth and leadership to San Francisco's roster.
#6: SP Jack Leiter, Texas Rangers
One of Texas' top pitching prospects who made his debut this season, Leiter's struggled with injury but has shown flashes of his potential throughout his time in the minors.
#7: SP Kyle Wright, Kansas City Royals
Wright, who won a World Series on the same Braves team as Dansby in 2021, followed it up by leading MLB in wins in 2023. But a shoulder injury that hampered him in 2023 led him to be traded and miss all of 2024 while rehabbing. His breakout potential remains strong, however, and Kansas City could provide him the fresh start needed to rediscover his rhythm.
#8: SP Kumar Rocker, Texas Rangers
Rocker, recovering from surgery, took a while to make his MLB debut but made noise once he arrived: a 3.86 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 11.2 innings. His raw talent and velocity are intriguing, but health concerns have pushed him lower on this list...for now.
#9: OF JJ Bleday, Athletics
Bleday has shown flashes of his potential with the Athletics after being traded by the Miami Marlins. Displaying power and patience at the plate, his production has been inconsistent but his upside as a corner outfielder remains high.
#10: OF/2B Austin Martin, Minnesota Twins
Martin, known for his versatility and contact hitting, has shown solid development in the Twins’ system. He’s poised to become a valuable utility player with on-base skills, which could see him rise on this list.
#11: C Jason Delay, Pittsburgh Pirates
Delay has carved out a role as a solid defensive catcher for the Pirates. While he may not produce much offensively, his receiving skills and game management have earned him MLB playing time.
#12: C Curt Casali, San Francisco Giants
Casali provides veteran depth and experience behind the plate for the Giants. Though he isn’t a daily starter, his ability to manage a pitching staff is invaluable for San Francisco.
#13: RP Collin Snider, Seattle Mariners
Snider has established himself as a solid reliever in Seattle, capable of providing innings out of the bullpen. While not overpowering, he’s shown effectiveness in specific relief roles.
#14: RP Carson Fulmer, Los Angeles Angels
Fulmer has struggled to live up to his first-round draft status, but he continues to fight for a role in the Angels’ bullpen. If he can harness his command, there’s still a chance he can find MLB stability.
#15: SP Jake Eder, Chicago White Sox
Eder is highly regarded for his stuff, but injuries have delayed his progression. Once fully healthy, he has the potential to be a middle-of-the-rotation arm, which could improve his future ranking.
#16: RP Tyler Ferguson, Athletics
Ferguson is the longest shot to become a mainstay in the majors. While he has MLB experience, his effectiveness has been inconsistent, placing him at the bottom of the list.