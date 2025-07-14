Jonathan Vastine Drafted by San Diego Padres
Vanderbilt shortstop Jonathan Vastine has been drafted by the San Diego Padres in the 19th round of the MLB Draft.
Vastine played seasons at Vanderbilt and has no remaining college eligibility. As a result, he’ll sign with the Padres.
. The former Vanderbilt shortstop bypassed the draft last offseason in an effort to reach Omaha for the first time in his college career. Vanderbilt was the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, but lost in the Nashville regional.
The former Vanderbilt shortstop played 212 games at Vanderbilt with a career .279 batting average, 24 home runs and 117 RBI. Vastine was also regarded as one of the SEC’s best infield defenders.
"The thing that he does every day is he's on the field and he's just throwing himself around like it's a game," Corbin said of Vastine in practice. "He has no regard for his body–and maybe I should be the one to put the break on him sometimes because you certainly want to preserve him for the games–but at the same time he's showing others how you have to train at a certain level to get consistency."
The Florida native will look to make his mark in the pros as a defense-first shortstop