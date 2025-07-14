Sawyer Hawks Drafted by Arizona Diamondbacks
Vanderbilt reliever Sawyer Hawks has been drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks with the 183rd pick in the MLB Draft.
Hawks pitched two seasons at Vanderbilt after transferring from Air Force, but now he’s likely to sign with the Diamondbacks and start a professional career. The talented right-hander finished 2025 with a 4-0 record and a 1.60 ERA. He recorded a two-innings save in Vanderbilt’s SEC Championship win over Ole Miss.
Hawks was named a Second-team All-American by Perfect Game, a Third-team All-American by D1 Baseball and Second-team All-SEC.
“He wants the baseball,” Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin said in a release prior to the 2025 season. “He is aggressive, fearless, confident, and competitive. Sawyer thrives in a team, competitive environment. He has a great personality and has a connection piece with every member of the team. Excellent student, as he was named to Dean’s List this past fall.”
Hawks was rated as the 225th best prospect in the draft by MLB Pipeline. He was viewed as a significant draft risk throughout the industry.
The Florida native will look to make his mark on an organization as a high-leverage bullpen arm.