Source: Sawyer Hawks to Sign With Arizona Diamondbacks and Bypass Final Year of Eligibility
The door appeared to be open for Vanderbilt reliever Sawyer Hawks to return to school heading into Monday’s day two of the MLB Draft, but that door is now closed.
Hawks tells Vandy on SI that he’s signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks and will bypass his final year of college eligibility.
The former Air Force transfer played two seasons at Vanderbilt, the second of which he finished 2025 with a 4-0 record and a 1.60 ERA. He recorded a two-innings save in Vanderbilt’s SEC Championship win over Ole Miss. As a result, he was named a second-team All-American by Perfect Game and the National College Baseball Writers' Association.
“He wants the baseball,” Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin said in a release prior to the 2025 season. “He is aggressive, fearless, confident, and competitive. Sawyer thrives in a team, competitive environment. He has a great personality and has a connection piece with every member of the team. Excellent student, as he was named to Dean’s List this past fall.”
Hawks was rated as MLB Pipeline's 225th best prospect in the draft, but was selected with the 183rd pick in the draft. The slot value of Hawks' draft slot is $350.20k.
Now Vanderbilt will have to operate without its only All-SEC player from its 2025 team.