Tommy O'Rourke Signs Undrafted Free Agent Deal With Yankees
Vanderbilt reliever Tommy O’Rourke will forego his final year at Vanderbilt to sign an undrafted free agent deal with the New York Yankees. a source told Vandy on SI.
O’Rourke was eligible for the MLB Draft, but was not drafted on either of the two days. The New Jersey native transferred to Vanderbilt last offseason after two seasons at Stanford and two seasons missed due to injury.
In his first season at Vanderbilt, O’Rourke posted a 3-0 record with a 4.02 ERA in 15 appearances and 15.2 innings pitched. Eight of his outings came against SEC opponents, O’Rourke gave up four runs in that outing.
“Tommy is like having another coach on the team,” Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin said in a release ahead of the 2025 season. “Tremendously mature and savvy about the game. His experience speaks for itself. He has been able to pitch in many postseason opportunities. There isn’t anyone who prepares for training with such intentionality and diligence as Tommy. He is a very low maintenance young man who checks every box as a student-athlete.”
O’Rourke will now enter the Yankees' farm system as his collegiate baseball career comes to a close.