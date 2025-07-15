Vanderbilt Baseball Commit Goes Undrafted
Vanderbilt baseball commit Aiden Stillman went undrafted in this year's MLB Draft.
Stillman stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 190 pounds from Trinity Prep School in Florida. According to MLB scouting, he is the No. 105 overall player in this year’s draft class.
MLB scouting said on Stillman, “A big left-hander who was arguably the most effective pitcher on USA Baseball’s 18U National Team that won gold at the World Cup Qualifier in Panama over the summer, Stillman has the chance to easily supplant that pair to become the earliest-drafted product from Trinity Prep.”
“Stillman has the kind of projectable frame teams look for in high school arms, and when combined with his feel for pitching, it’s easy to see why scouts are excited to see what’s to come from this southpaw. While his fastball is mostly average, up to 94-95 mph, he gets a fair amount of swings-and-misses on the pitch. He combines it with a low-80s slider that he can manipulate into more of a pure curve and he has a feel for a low-80s changeup as well.”
At Trinity Prep, Stillman had a career ERA of 1.99 with a record of 10-11. Stillman was also a strikeout machine, punching out 357 batters during his five years of high school ball.
Because he did not get drafted, Stillman has a decision to make: whether he wants to sign with a team as an UDFA or play at Vanderbilt for three seasons. It is more likely, however, that Stillman will end up on campus at Vanderbilt, which would be great news for the Commodores.