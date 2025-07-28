Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Baseball Lands Commitment From Cade Sears

The Iowa Central Community College outfielder projects to provide some depth for Tim Corbin's outfield.

Joey Dwyer

Sears will join Vanderbilt for the 2026 season.
Sears will join Vanderbilt for the 2026 season. / Sears' Instagram

Vanderbilt has landed a commitment from Iowa Central Community College outfield transfer Cade Sears, he announced on Instagram Sunday night.

Sears hit for a .270 average, .448 on-base percentage, two home runs and 35 RBI in 2024. The rising junior also led his conference with 31 stolen bases and was caught stealing just once. 

Perhaps Sears’ athleticism comes partly as a result of his football background. The Iowa native started his college tenure as a wide receiver for South Dakota State University, but ultimately felt as if baseball was the sport he was drawn to in the end. 

The outfield transfer has made a name for himself this summer in the Northwoods League, where he’s hit for a .325 batting average, .779 OPS and has stolen 13 bases in 21 games. Now, he’s in the mix for an outfield role–although he’s probably more likely to end up as a depth piece–at Vanderbilt. 

Sears’ biggest struggle as a college player has come in the form of his strikeout numbers. He’s got 13 this summer and just five walks and had 61–which was the sixth most in his conference–in the regular season. 

Now, the athletic outfielder will look to cut that number and make an impact for Vanderbilt baseball in 2026. 

feed

Published
Joey Dwyer
JOEY DWYER

Joey Dwyer is the lead writer on Vanderbilt Commodores On SI. He found his first love in college sports at nearby Lipscomb University and decided to make a career of telling its best stories. He got his start doing a Notre Dame basketball podcast from his basement as a 14-year-old during COVID and has since aimed to make that 14-year-old proud. Dwyer has covered Vanderbilt sports for three years and previously worked for 247 Sports and Rivals. He contributes to Seth Davis' Hoops HQ, Southeastern 16 and Mainstreet Nashville.

Home/Baseball