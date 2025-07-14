Vanderbilt baseball lands commitment from Georgia transfer Nate Taylor
Vanderbilt has landed a commitment from Georgia transfer Nate Taylor, he announced.
Taylor made nine relief appearances last season, charted 8.1 innings and held a 1.08 ERA for the Bulldogs. He allowed just one run on the season, struck out 17 and walked two batters.
Four of Taylor’s nine outings on the season came against power-five opponents Duke–which came in the Duke regional–Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M. His outing against Vanderbilt saw him face one batter and put him down in three pitches. Taylor was scoreless in his 3.2 innings against power-five opponents and gave up a run against ETSU.
Taylor has pitched more consistently this summer on the Cape Cod League for the Chatham Angels. The former Georgia reliever has started in three of his four outings and has posted a 2.93 ERA in 15.1 innings pitched. Taylor’s above average strikeout to walk rate has continued throughout the summer as he’s struck out 22 and has walked just four.
The former Georgia reliever has given up two homers on the Cape and gave up one at Georgia.
Taylor was named to the SEC First-Year Honor Roll and joins Vanderbilt as a sophomore with three years of eligibility remaining.