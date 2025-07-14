Vanderbilt Baseball Pitching Commit Gets Drafted In 12th Round
Another Vanderbilt baseball commit has heard his name called.
With the 349th pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, the Los Angeles Angels selected Vanderbilt baseball commit and pitcher Talon Haley.
Haley is a 6-foot-2 right-hander from Lewisburg High School in Mississippi State. According to MLB scouting, he was rated as the No. 91 overall prospect in this year’s draft.
MLB’s scouting on Haley said, “Haley was largely unknown before he attended the Super 60 Showcase in February, Haley opened eyes by working with a 91-94 mph fastball with carry and armside run, and he has maintained that velocity while topping out at 97 as a senior. He has a hammer low-80s curveball, as well as a solid slider with a bit more power, though it sometimes blends into and detracts from his curve. He also shows the ability to kill spin on a low-80s changeup but hasn't needed to utilize it much.”
In high school, Haley had a career ERA of 1.94 and a 13-2 record with a 152 strikeouts. His abilities makes him one of the more talented left-handed pitchers among the prospects this year.
Though he has been drafted, he still has a big decision to make. Haley now has to choose whether he wants to sign with his new team or play at Vanderbilt for three seasons. Given the position Haley was drafted, he could end up going to play collegiately at Vanderbilt.