Vanderbilt Commodores Land Top 2026 Outfield Recruit
The Vanderbilt Commodores are hard at work this offseason preparing for what they hope will be another successful season under the watchful eye of Tim Corbin.
Quickly approaching his 23rd season as coach of the Vandy Boys, Corbin has helped lead the program to four Southeastern Conference Championships, five College World Series appearances, and two National Championships, on the backs of strong recruiting and even better development.
As the program prepares for the 2025 season, it is never too early to be looking toward the future, and its strong recruiting ability of Corbin has shown its hand once again, landing a top outfield recruit from the 2026 class.
Wilson, a left-handed hitter out of McCallie High School in Ooltewah, Tennessee, is 17 years old, and most recently played for the San Diego Padres 16U scout team.
Listed at 6'2" and 195 pounds, the young outfielder has plenty of time to add more muscle to his lanky frame, and could be a solid power threat at the collegiate level after hitting two home runs at the 16U WWBA.
He can move for his size, posting a 6.45 in the 60-yard dash, making him a dual threat for power and speed on the base paths.
His speed could play a big role in his development in the outfield, potentially giving him the range necessary to man center field with ease and track down the trickiest of fly balls.
Wilson joins a Vandy recruiting class of 2026 that was ranked 11th before his commitment per Perfect Game but is sure to move into the top 10 with their latest signing.