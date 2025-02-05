Where Vanderbilt Baseball Lands in Preseason Conference Coaches Poll, All-SEC Teams
Vanderbilt baseball kicks off its season Feb. 14-16 at the MLB Desert Invitational in Phoenix, meaning the college baseball season is just around the corner. Wednesday the Southeastern Conference announced its respective preseason coaches' poll and Preaseaon All-SEC teams.
The Commodores were selected to finish 7th in the league by the coaches and had three players selected for Preseason All-SEC honors.
Outfielder RJ Austin, and pitchers Miller Green and JD Thompson all earned Preseaso All-SEC Second Team honors. Austin adds the distinction to his Baseball America Preseason All-America Third Team selection. Green and Thompson were chosen to the D1 Baseball Preseason All-America Third Team.
SEC Coaches Predicted Order of Finish
1. Texas A&M (10) - 228
2. Tennessee (1) - 215
3. Arkansas (3) - 214
4. LSU (1) - 204
5. Florida (1) - 183
6. Georgia - 165
7. Vanderbilt - 156
8. Texas - 146
9. Mississippi State -112
10. Kentucky - 102
11. Oklahoma - 101
12. Auburn - 100
13. Alabama - 98
14. South Carolina - 61
15. Ole Miss - 60
16. Missouri - 31
Preseason First Team All-SEC
C - Ike Irish - Auburn
C - Devin Burkes - Kentucky
1B - Jared Jones - LSU
1B - Hunter Hines - Mississippi State
2B - Cade Kurland - Florida
3B - Gavin Grahovac - Texas A&M
SS - Justin Lebron - Alabama
SS - Dean Curley - Tennessee
OF - Jace Laviolette - Texas A&M
OF - Ethan Petry - South Carolina
OF - Max Belyeu - Texas
OF - Tre Phelps - Georgia
DH/UTL - Hayden Schott - Texas A&M
SP - Ryan Prager - Texas A&M
SP - Gabe Gaeckle - Arkansas
SP - Liam Doyle - Tennessee
SP - Kade Anderson - LSU
RP - Nate Snead - Tennessee
RP - Alton Davis II - Georgia
RP - Gavin Guidry - LSU
Preseason Second Team All-SEC
C - Rylan Galvan - Texas
C - Luke Heyman - Florida
1B - Cooper McMurray - Auburn
2B - Gavin Kilen - Tennessee
2B - Wyatt Henseler - Texas A&M
2B - Daniel Dickinson - LSU
3B - Andrew Fischer - Tennessee
3B - Slate Alford - Georgia
SS - Colby Shelton - Florida
OF - RJ Austin - Vanderbilt
OF - Hunter Ensley - Tennessee
OF - Caden Sorrell - Texas A&M
DH/UTL - Will Hodo - Alabama
SP - Zane Adams - Alabama
SP - Landon Beidelschies - Arkansas
SP - Hunter Elliott - Ole Miss
SP - JD Thompson - Vanderbilt
SP - Kyson Witherspoon - Oklahoma
RP - Christian Foutch - Arkansas
RP - Miller Green - Vanderbilt
RP - Robert Hogen - Kentucky