Where Vanderbilt Baseball Lands in Preseason Conference Coaches Poll, All-SEC Teams

The Commodores had multiple players receive Preseason All-SEC honors.

Vanderbilt assistant coach Jayson King, left, and head coach Tim Corbin watch players during the sixth inning of an NCAA college baseball fall intrasquad game at Hawkins Field Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt baseball kicks off its season Feb. 14-16 at the MLB Desert Invitational in Phoenix, meaning the college baseball season is just around the corner. Wednesday the Southeastern Conference announced its respective preseason coaches' poll and Preaseaon All-SEC teams.

The Commodores were selected to finish 7th in the league by the coaches and had three players selected for Preseason All-SEC honors.

Outfielder RJ Austin, and pitchers Miller Green and JD Thompson all earned Preseaso All-SEC Second Team honors. Austin adds the distinction to his Baseball America Preseason All-America Third Team selection. Green and Thompson were chosen to the D1 Baseball Preseason All-America Third Team.

SEC Coaches Predicted Order of Finish
1. Texas A&M (10) - 228
2. Tennessee (1) - 215
3. Arkansas (3) - 214
4. LSU (1) - 204
5. Florida (1) - 183
6. Georgia - 165
7. Vanderbilt - 156
8. Texas - 146
9. Mississippi State -112
10. Kentucky - 102
11. Oklahoma - 101
12. Auburn - 100
13. Alabama - 98
14. South Carolina - 61
15. Ole Miss - 60
16. Missouri - 31

Preseason First Team All-SEC
C - Ike Irish - Auburn
C - Devin Burkes - Kentucky
1B - Jared Jones - LSU
1B - Hunter Hines - Mississippi State
2B - Cade Kurland - Florida
3B - Gavin Grahovac - Texas A&M
SS - Justin Lebron - Alabama
SS - Dean Curley - Tennessee
OF - Jace Laviolette - Texas A&M
OF - Ethan Petry - South Carolina
OF - Max Belyeu - Texas
OF - Tre Phelps - Georgia
DH/UTL - Hayden Schott - Texas A&M
SP - Ryan Prager - Texas A&M
SP - Gabe Gaeckle - Arkansas
SP - Liam Doyle - Tennessee
SP - Kade Anderson - LSU
RP - Nate Snead - Tennessee
RP - Alton Davis II - Georgia
RP - Gavin Guidry - LSU

Preseason Second Team All-SEC
C - Rylan Galvan - Texas
C - Luke Heyman - Florida
1B - Cooper McMurray - Auburn
2B - Gavin Kilen - Tennessee
2B - Wyatt Henseler - Texas A&M
2B - Daniel Dickinson - LSU
3B - Andrew Fischer - Tennessee
3B - Slate Alford - Georgia
SS - Colby Shelton - Florida
OF - RJ Austin - Vanderbilt
OF - Hunter Ensley - Tennessee
OF - Caden Sorrell - Texas A&M
DH/UTL - Will Hodo - Alabama
SP - Zane Adams - Alabama
SP - Landon Beidelschies - Arkansas
SP - Hunter Elliott - Ole Miss
SP - JD Thompson - Vanderbilt
SP - Kyson Witherspoon - Oklahoma
RP - Christian Foutch - Arkansas
RP - Miller Green - Vanderbilt
RP - Robert Hogen - Kentucky

