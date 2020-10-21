2021 SEC/BIG 12 Challenge Matchups Set



Birmingham, Ala. – The eighth annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge will feature 10 games played on Saturday, January 30, 2021, in a matchup of two premier college basketball conferences.

All 10 of the Big 12’s teams and 10 of the SEC’s 14 member institutions will participate in this year’s event. Each of the 10 SEC teams that participated in the 2020 Challenge will be a part of the 2021 event.

In 2020, the two conferences shared the Challenge title with both leagues earning five wins. Over the last four years of the Challenge, both conferences have won 20 games.

This will be the sixth year that a bye in the league schedule for participating teams was created to accommodate the single-day format. The first two years of the challenge were played over several days in November and December but the last five events have been consolidated to one single day in January. ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU will combine to televise the contests.

Start times and network designations will be announced at a later date.

Because of the number of teams in each conference, the SEC has two teams not participating this season, including Vanderbilt and Ole Miss.

SEC/Big 12 Challenge (January 30, 2021):

Alabama at Oklahoma

Arkansas at Oklahoma State

Auburn at Baylor

Florida at West Virginia

Texas at Kentucky

Texas Tech at LSU

Iowa State at Mississippi State

TCU at Missouri

Kansas at Tennessee

Texas A & M at Kansas State

NOTE: Content courtesy SEC press release.