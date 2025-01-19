Commodores Memorial Gymnasium Welcomed Jelly Roll for Thrilling Game
The Vanderbilt Commodores men's basketball team, were under a great deal of pressure as they geared up for their game against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday.
The Volunteers entered the game ranked sixth in the AP Top 25 Poll, setting the 'Dores up for a challenging game.
After a tight competition, the Commodores managed to take home the win with a final score of 76-75.
The outcome of the game was uncertain until the Volunteers missed a free throw with just two seconds remaining on the clock.
Once the Commodores secured the win, energy radiated from Memorial — it was electric.
Helping lead the team to success was guard Jason Edwards with 18 points, followed by Jaylen Carey with 14 points and 10 rebounds, landing yet another double-double. This feat was his second of the season.
Marking one of the first sold-out games Memorial Gymnasium has had since 2019, this was bound to be a thrilling evening for all in attendance.
The Commodores certainly fought hard on the court and were rewarded with their first Top-25 victory this season, and a surprise visit from a famous face.
Adding to the excitement was Nashville native, Jelly Roll, who came to support the teams and watch the riveting events unfold in person.
Shea Ralph, the head coach of the women's basketball team, also took note of Jelly Roll's presence.
"You never know who will stop by in Nashville!" Ralph wrote on X.
Despite tonight's victory, the men's team can't relax quite yet as they have an upcoming game on Jan. 21 against Alabama Crimson Tide, the fourth-ranked team who is currently 15-3.
The Commodores are expected to continue to push for success, potentially nailing down another victory against a ranked team on Tuesday. In order to do so, they will need to put up the same fight that they displayed tonight.