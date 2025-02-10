Did Vanderbilt get closer to being ranked again in latest AP poll?
Somewhat surprisingly, Vanderbilt has a chance to knock off the No. 1 team in the nation this week.
Despite a 90-81 loss to newly-ranked No. 3 Florida, Auburn remained ranked No. 1 in the Monday’s AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll. The Commodores will get to face the Tigers at 6 p.m. Tuesday that will be Auburn’s first game since losing to Florida.
It won’t be easy for the Commodores, even with the game being played at Memorial Gymnasium, to upset the nation’s top-ranked team. But with Vanderbilt not receiving any votes in the AP poll, it needs to play its best game.
A good showing against Auburn, win or lose, will help the Commodores climb back into the rankings. Especially consider Tuesday’s game is the start of six-straight games against ranked opponents.
Here’s the complete list of Monday’s updated college basketball poll:
AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll
1. Auburn (21-2)
2. Alabama (20-3)
3. Florida (20-3)
4. Duke (20-3)
5. Tennessee (20-4)
6. Houston (19-4)
7. Purdue (19-5)
8. Texas A&M (18-5)
9. St. John’s (21-3)
10. Iowa State (18-5)
11. Michigan Sate (19-4)
12. Texas Tech (18-5)
13. Arizona (17-6)
14. Memphis (20-4)
15. Kentucky (16-7)
16. Wisconsin (19-5)
17. Kansas (16-7)
18. Marquette (18-6)
19. Ole Miss (18-6)
20. Michigan (18-5)
21. Missouri (17-6)
22. Mississippi State (17-6)
23. Clemson (19-5)
24. Creighton (18-6)
25. Maryland (18-6)
Others receiving votes: UCLA 123, UConn 106, Illinois 59, Louisville 53, New Mexico 40, Drake 21, Saint Mary's 20, Utah St. 8, George Mason 7, Gonzaga 5.