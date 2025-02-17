Vanderbilt Commodores

Does Vanderbilt Get Any Love for Tough Schedule in Latest AP Poll?

The Commodores have faced one of the nation's hardest schedules, and will continue in the final weeks of the season, but is that helping them in the eyes of voters?

Vanderbilt's Jaylen Carey (22) walks off the court after a men’s college basketball game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.
Once again, Vanderbilt is nowhere to be found in the latest AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll.

The Commodores (17-8, 5-7 SEC) were unranked and didn’t receive any votes in Monday’s updated rankings. They’re 1-4 in their last five games, which isn’t a record that will get a team back into the top 25. Three of those losses were to teams ranked in the top six of the poll.

The Commodores began last week with the fourth-hardest remaining schedule and it showed in the results. Vanderbilt lost to No. 1 Auburn 80-68 and nearly beat then-No. 5 Tennessee for the second time this season.

Vanderbilt will continue its gauntlet of ranked opponents this week, starting with a road trip to No. 17 Kentucky (17-8, 6-6 SEC) at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Commodores will then host No. 24 Ole Miss (21-5, 8-5 SEC) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Both games will air on SEC Network.

Here’s the complete poll released Monday:

AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll

1. Auburn (23-2)

2. Florida (22-3)

3. Duke (22-3)

4. Alabama (21-4)

5. Houston (21-4)

6. Tennessee (21-5)

7. Texas A&M (20-5)

8. Iowa State (20-5)

9. Texas Tech (20-5) 1

0. St. John’s (22-4)

11. Wisconsin (20-5)

12. Michigan (20-5)

13. Purdue (19-7)

14. Michigan State (20-5)

15. Missouri (19-6)

16. Marquette (19-6)

17. Kentucky (17-8)

18. Clemson (21-5)

19. Arizona (17-8)

20. Maryland (20-6)

21. Mississippi State (18-7)

22. Memphis (21-5)

23. Kansas (17-8)

24. Ole Miss (19-7)

25. Louisville (20-6)

Others receiving votes: New Mexico 117, Saint Mary's 63, UCLA 56, Creighton 27, Illinois 22, UConn 20, George Mason 15, Gonzaga 14, High Point 1.

