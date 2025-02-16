Everything Mark Byington Said After Vanderbilt Lost To Tennessee
The Vanderbilt Commodores (17-8, 5-7) came up just short in Knoxville as the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (21-5, 8-5) mounted a strong second half effort to win 81-76 and split the season series between the rivals.
Head cocah Mark Byington spent time with the media after the game to talk about the matchup, his team and what went wrong on the road on Saturday.
Opening Statement
"It was a heck of a game, you know, obviously, I was frustrated with the outcome and the way certain segments with and it's just a couple things. We had our opportunities there in the second half to make the play, make the stop, make the stop, make the free throw and we didn't and they did. That's an experienced team, well coached, tremendous point guard. That's a team that keeps battling, we knew they weren't going away. I was kind of disappointed in our second half energy and they brought tons of energy and we were up and down in the second half. At times we were good, but then for the most part we felt like we were on our heels. Two things, credit to them and then we've got to do better at it."
Tennessee won the second half 58-32, was it just energy levels or something else that caused the disparity?
"They did the same thing they did in a lot of games, in the second half when they're down they go with Zeigler in a high ball screen. He's great in space, he's great in decision-making and we tried multiple things to be able to stop him and we couldn't come up with it. We tried some zone, we tried some different things and Lanier hit a big shot against the zone. Our zone, we were hoping could hold us together and he hit a big one. If I had to say, you want to say one thing, it was Zeigler and his control of the game and his pace. The second thing, like I said, we missed some opportunities. Shots, executions, stops and rebounds and it hurt when both my bigs fouled out. Devin only played 17 minutes, he's probably our most valuable guy and not having him in there, maybe he can get something for us."
Similar loss to the Oklahoma game, strong first half and lost a second half lead, what is so challenging about playing on the road?
"Well I mean, the Oklahoma one was an anomaly. I don't think that's us. That was a one time thing this year, but at the same time these teams are going to come back. They're going to make adjustments, they're going to come with fury and we're there in a possession game against a really good team. And then it gets over-exaggerated, the halftime score and things like that. We've got to be winning by one at the end and that's what we're not doing a couple times. But then at the same time, I can say this, we have done it in some games. We've done it in Kentucky, we've done it in Texas, we've done it some games, but I don't want to - We've got some things to fix, but at the same time I want people to understand how good Tennessee is and in this building the crowd was great and they lifted them up."
We saw a lot of fouls called early in the second half, are you noticing that as a trend in college basketball this season?
"It's going to take me a while to probably think about it. I'm not dodging your question, I can just say for anybody you always want consistency. Just let it be the way it is from the first minute to the last minute but I can't judge that in this game. There was a lot and we got in foul trouble early and it hurt having my guys in foul trouble but at the same time these refs do a good job."
What's your message to your team after coming up short recently against a couple tough teams?
"Well, I've said this a couple times this year, you can play really well and lose in this league. Sometimes it's cut or dry. We want to win and at the same time you're judged on wins and we're trying to get every one of them, but a lot of our losses this year we haven't played poorly. You look at any team and there's segments and things you want back and it's hard because of the talent and the coaching and everything else but one thing I just told our guys in the locker room is we've got to keep going because sometimes success is one more step or two more steps, it's right around the corner. We're battling. We had good segments against Auburn and we're battling today. A lot of times its like alright we're not there but you add the word yet. You've got to keep going. We're a good basketball team and you've got to be really, really good to beat a team like Tennessee in this building and we're not there yet."
How do you evaluate Jaylen Carey's role lately and how do you see that developing?
"Yeah, I mean, I would expand it more if he didn't get in foul trouble. We needed him on the court and we've had, I think maybe early on he was inconsistent but I think we're finding consistency in his game right now and our guys are looking for him more. He's doing a great job rebounding. He's as physical as anybody. In this league you need some guys that look like football players and play like football players because if not you're going to go against other teams that have some, they're going to bang you around so he gives us some physicality and toughness and we definitely need that."
Is there any way to prevent McGlockton and Carey from fouling out?
"When somebody has positive emotion and energy I want to keep that and you need that, especially in an environment like this. We're lacking depth there. One of the guys I thought was going to be a contributor on this team hasn't played a minute and he's been out for the entire year and he was a guy who gives us size and a good player. We're undersized but we're fighters. Jaylen Carey, he fights, he competes and I'm not going to take that away from him. If I had another big, I would love to be able to have him. But we're good, we'll take the guys we've got, we'll go in and compete."