Everything Vanderbilt Coach Mark Byington Said After Defeating Texas
The Vanderbilt Commodores got back in the win column on Saturday thanks to a gritty second-half performance that saw the home team turn a 10-point deficit into a eight-point victory over the Texas Longhorns.
Commodores head coach Mark Byington along with forwards Tyler Nickey and Jaylen Carey spent time with the media after the game discussing what went right in the 86-78 win over the Longhorns.
Mark Byington Opening Statement:
"Yeah, these Saturday games have been fun. Memorial was an incredible environment. I thought our guys showed great resiliency in the second half. We'd played some good basketball before that in a lot of stages, but things were kind of down and out and just to be able to come back and be able to to put that game away was impressive by them and I thought our crowd was a big part of that too. The support they gave us kind of pulled us through. We were a little bit stuck in the mud there and they helped pull us out. All these games are important but this one was important. We lost two on the road. I thought we played really good last game on the road. We did carry it over into this one and you've got to take care of business at home. It's difficult. You're trying to find wins any way possible. That's a really good team, well coached and just proud of the guys to be able to be ready to play and play all the way through to the 40 and just a lot of great performances all the way through. I honored the guys or kind of talked to them in the locker room, so many did good things. That's a team win and that's what it's all about."
Tyler Nickel, you guarded Tre Johnson and slowed him a little bit, what worked well for ya'll defending him?
Nickel, "Yeah I mean, we had a plan for team defense, I can't really claim stopping him though. I guarded him one play and he got baseline. I'm not going to sit here and lie to you. I think MJ Collins should get a lot of credit. He was playing his butt off, playing really hard and making things really tough for him. So I think he should get a lot of credit for that."
Jaylen Carey you had 18 points and 14 rebounds, did you come into the game knowing you could have a good performance?
Carey, "Yeah, it's just starting off in practice really, coming in every day and attacking practice. I feel like that's where it starts at. That's why I've changed my mindset and it's paying off so just getting better every day, just keep going."
Jaylen how important were the second-chance points you earned as the team struggled from the floor?
Carey, "Yeah, that's our identity, me and Glock [Devin McGlockton], that's what we like to have our identity as, just dogs, because we're undersized. That length could be effective, but no not really, when you've got more toughness it always works out for us."
Jaylen how much do you enjoy the gritty part of the game?
Carey, "Yeah that's just years of work. Nobody saw it in high school, coming out of college my guy took me here. He believes in me and I have that so that's all I really needed. When I go out there and I'm out there yelling there's meaning behind it. That's just something I love."
Jaylen you sometimes smash your head into the basket after a make, what's that about?
Carey, "A little fear tactic, you know? Make them back down, you know? Let ya'll know that ya'll are not crazy to me."
Tyler you hit four 3-pointers, what do you like about playing at home?
Nickel, "I mean, I feel like everybody likes playing at home. You get so many reps here, play here all the time, practice here. There's a level of comfort, but it's really just basketball at the end of the day regardless of where you're playing at. I just came into the game confident. All my teammates instilling confidence in me, JC specifically, instilling a lot of confidence in there, just telling me to go out there and let it fly. So they were falling tonight and it helped us."
What flipped during the 10-0 second half run that ultimately gave you the lead?
Nickel, "I think it's just a level of toughness for us. We've been in a lot of adversity through the games that we've played already so just being able to know that the game's not over. It's never really over and we've been in worse places and we know how to fight back. We know we have the ability to fight back so no one was really second guessing anything when we get down or anything like that. We've just got to keep fighting."
Jaylen are you more comfortable in your role on the team?
Carey, "Yeah, just trusting my guys more. I'm kind of like the guy who knew the whole system so it was kind of rough for me at first because I'm having to teach everybody, like if we just trust the offense it's going to come to all of us. That was my frustration at the beginning of the year, but now it's starting to come through more, just putting everybody in positions that I know they can excel at for sure."
The players are dismissed and the remaining questions are all directed to head coach Mark Byington.
There's a point in the second half with both bigs had three fouls, but neither backed down. Was that a big key to the win?
"Yeah, I think I got Devin out if I recall correctly, I think it was like 17-minute mark when I got him out and got Jaylen Carey in. It's one of those things too, we talk about this all the time, if you've got the mentality of you're trying not to foul you're probably going to foul and you're getting a bad result on that too. It's just trusting your technique, trusting what you're supposed to. We play aggressive, it's physical out there. I wish Devin's fouls would've been harder. I think some of his fouls were not the physicality that you need sometimes. But we've got those two guys, I like to play them together, more, especially in this league, but I thought they did a good job of establishing the physicality and the toughness we need for our team."
Are games like this necessary from a growth standpoint?
"Yeah, you never want to say it's a must win, but you lose a home game and you just lost two tough road ones. It really was. You can't take joy and playing well in a loss. I thought at Florida we played well. Not at Oklahoma, but at Florida we played well and I'm happy for the guys to get the result. So it was an important game. If you look down the road every single game's tough, everybody's ranked, quad one this, quad one that. So when you got a chance to win, you've got to take them and you've got to appreciate them."
Rodney Terry said your team is pesky, how do you feel that embodies your roster?
"I don't think we have a choice. That adjective or anything else. I think we've got to be gritty, pesky. Like, we've got to play hard, extremely hard. If we don't do that we're not going to win any games or many more games. So we understand that. We coach that way, our guys get it and they're built that way. They're competitive. They're going to play really, really hard an compete."
What is it that makes you play better at home compared to the road, how can you carry that into road games?
"I think it's kind of some spots on the road. If you take all the road games at Missouri we played really well for a big portion of that game. Alabama we didn't, you're exactly right in kind of the Alabama game. The last two games it was the second half, it wasn't the first half. So we actually talked about that at halftime of making defensive stops. And really our defensive problems in this game in the second half were because of our offense. We were taking bad shots, we were stuck, we weren't moving well and they were getting transition opportunities. Once we got our offense better our defense got better in the second half."
AJ Hoggard struggled scoring, how does he impact the game even if he's not scoring?
"Yeah, he's always one of our highest in assists. I think he had six today. I kind of got him on the bench today and I told him, 'Keep driving and play off two feet.' He's strong, he's a big bodied guard, he's not a vertical guard. I think some of those are rushed, when he missed some shots early and he got in there and really iced the game away. Him and Jason Edwards did a great job of making individual tough plays for us and you need those to put a game away like that and then AJ got those and he also got the big three in the second half."
Did you have to learn how to coach Edwards in terms of shot selection?
"I've got to learn how to coach everybody. Everybody's different and my job is to bring the best out in them and not everybody's perfect and I'm not. My job is to accelerate their strengths and do things they do well. Obviously, he can heat up in a hurry and you've seen it this year how we need it. He's got a different amount of freedom than some other guys because he can make some plays."
How big was the boost Jaylen gave you early to keep you in the game?
"Yeah, it was a tough start where they're making threes and we got blown by right away on a drive right away and we weren't settled in on defense and really Jaylen Carey came in and calmed us down. The game slowed down when he was in there. Some of it was his offensive rebound put backs. We got some stuff around the room, hit a big post move there in that sequence, but I think he slowed the game down and we needed that."
How exciting was the crowd who chanted 'We want Auburn'?
"Every one of these games is exciting. The students have been - it's been a lot of fun to coach in this environment and our guys love playing in this environment. I think they stayed off the court today so good for them. The Auburn game, I've watched them on film obviously, many, many times with their different opponents. I think every team's kind of got weaknesses, but Auburn doesn't have any weaknesses. You watch them, and I'll study them more, and maybe I can find something but I doubt it because I've already seen them a bunch. They can win any different style. They are terrific and they'll be a big challenge. We're going to need to play really well and need everything around us to be great environment, great support and these games are fun. So we'll take our shot."
Your thoughts on Jaylen Carey's slamming his head into the basket?
"Yeah, I love positive emotion. I don't know how you describe that one. I don't know if that's negative or positive, but he's in a zone out there. We've kind of got to set the tone and be a certain way. Everybody talks about height, but there's something to be said for a guy that's 260 pounds of muscle that can also battle like a football player out there too. We need him. He's important. We're not that deep there, but he kind of gives us a different personality with our whole entire team."