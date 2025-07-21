Vanderbilt Commodores

Former Vanderbilt Wing Chris Mañon Signs Two-Way Deal With Los Angeles Lakers

Mañon goes from undrafted free agent to potential NBA player.

Joey Dwyer

Mañon joins the Lakers after a Summer League stint with the Warriors.
Former Vanderbilt wing Chris Mañon has been signed to a two-way contract by the Los Angeles Lakers, per a tweet from ESPN's Shams Charania.

Mañon played in the NBA Summer League with the Golden State Warriors and finished the summer with a 17 point, five rebound and two assist performance. His Summer League debut--a game which showcased all of Mañon's dirty work ability--came against the Lakers.

"He's a game changer," Warriors Summer League coach Lainn Wilson said of Mañon. "He can just impact the game in so many other ways and kind of be a spark where he's causing live-ball turnovers in the open floor and that turns into automatic transition buckets for us. That can really help you flip that game."

The 6-foot-5 guard joined the Warriors earlier this summer after going undrafted in the NBA Draft.

Mañon averaged 6.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game in his lone season at Vanderbilt after playing three years at Cornell.

