Four-Star Forward Gage Mayfield to Visit Vanderbilt Basketball
Mayfield tells Vandy on SI that he's coming to campus.
Four-star forward Gage Mayfield will visit Vanderbilt on September 6, he told Vandy on SI.
Vanderbilt is one of Mayfield's final five schools alongside Oklahoma, Michigan, Tennessee and Florida State. He's a four-star small forward from Moundville, Alabama.
The 6-foot-8, 190 lb. prospect is ranked as the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama and the No. 68 overall prospect in the nation, per 247Sports. Mayfield visited Tennessee this week and also has visits scheduled with each of his other top five schools.
Vanderbilt is also expected to host four-star recruits Anthony Brown (September 19) and Sam Funchess (August 1) as well.
The Commodores hold zero commitments in the class of 2026.
