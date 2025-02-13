Jam-Packed Weekend of Games for Vanderbilt Teams: Just a Minute
Vanderbilt fans won’t have much trouble finding someway to watch their favorite Commodore team. Beginning Thursday, eight different Vanderbilt teams will have played a total of 11 matches, meets or tournaments by the end of Sunday.
That’s a lot of sports to watch (but we’ll be here to help keep track of it all). Arguably the biggest and most important of these games is the Commodores’ men’s basketball team traveling to instate rival No. 5 Tennessee, who will be looking to avenge a loss to Vanderbilt earlier this season.
But the Commodore baseball team also starts its 2025 season Friday night against Grand Canyon at the 2025 MLB Desert Invitational. And the women’s basketball team returns to action Thursday night with a home game against Mississippi State and then again on Sunday at Auburn.
The nation’s best collegiate bowling team will also be back in action after a disappoint sixth-place finish in last weekends’ tournament. They’ll start competition at the Mid Winter Classic in Jonesboro, Ark. on Friday.
The women’s tennis team has a pair of matches Friday against Murray State and Tennessee State. That same day the women’s track and field team will start competition at the Music City Challenge in Nashville, Tenn.
To cap it all off, the women’s lacrosse team will be in action Sunday at No. 23 Denver.
So, yeah, that’s a lot of sports, but nobody is complaining.