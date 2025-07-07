Vanderbilt Commodores

Liam Robbins gets Summer League Opportunity with Washington Wizards

The former Vanderbilt center is signing with the Wizards and will join them for the NBA Summer League.

Former Vanderbilt center Liam Robbins will play for the Washington Wizards in the NBA Summer League, the team announced. 

Robbins is expected to play a significant role on the Wizards' Summer League roster and was signed with that intention, Vandy on SI has learned. It will be his first NBA Summer League opportunity despite appearing in 13 games last season for the Milwaukee Bucks.

The former Vanderbilt big man was an First-team All-SEC player in his final season as a Commodore before suffering a broken fibula, which ended his college career and robbed him of participating in most of the pre draft process. 

Robbins ultimately signed with the New Orleans Pelicans, but never made it on the floor with them as a result of a “failed rehab” of his initial injury. He then signed with the Milwaukee Bucks and scored his first NBA points as a member of the team that his family has supported since his childhood. 

The 7-footer was ultimately waived by the Bucks in late February and has been working out in his hometown of Davenport, Iowa, in the months since.

Now, he’s got another opportunity to prove himself.

