No. 16 Oklahoma Steamrolls Vanderbilt Women's Basketball in Second Half For Home Win
The Vanderbilt Commodores (19-8, 6-7) went to No. 16 Oklahoma (20-6, 7-5) on Thursday and kept the contest close for a half but the Sooners turned the screws in the third quarter to open up a sizable advantage ultimately cruising to a 101-81 victory at home.
Vanderbilt freshman superstar Mikayla Blakes scored 24 of the Commodores' 37 first half points to keep the game within reach. Her five 3-point makes ensured Vanderbilt went into the locker room facing just a seven-point deficit but the fantastic guard couldn't keep the torrid pace going. Blakes scored 10 in the second half on two-of-six shooting with four turnovers to finish the game with 34 points, four rebounds, and three assists, with the four turnovers.
Oklahoma's Raegan Beers dominated the game on her home floor scoring 30 points on 11-of-13 shooting with 14 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Her efforts made it difficult for the 'Dores in the paint who finished four-of-12 on layups and only scored 12 points in the paint.
The Commodores leaned on the 3-point shot, making 14-of-30, but it wasn't enough to overcome the disparity on the inside. The Sooners out rebounded Vanderbilt 54-29 and were able overcame 22 turnovers for the win.
Commodore forward Khamil Pierre was the only other Vanderbilt player in double figures scoring 11 points on three-of-14 shooting along with four rebounds and four assits.
Vanderbilt returns home on Sunday to take on No. 6 South Carolina at 2 p.m. making it a huge opportunity to boost the Commodores' NCAA Tournament resume with a win.