SEC Tournament: Vanderbilt Gets Rematch With Texas in First Round
Vanderbilt men’s basketball learned a lot can happen in one week. The Commodores lost their final two games of the regular season to Arkansas and Georgia. Now, instead of being seeded ahead of both of those teams in the 2025 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament, they’re the No. 12 seed for the tournament that starts Wednesday.
The one silver lining for the Commodores is their first round opponent is one they beat in the regular season. Vanderbilt (20-11, 8-10) will take on Texas (17-14, 6-12) in the second game of Wednesday’s first round. The Commodores and Longhorns will start their game 25 minutes after South Carolina vs. Arkansas ends.
In the previous meeting against Texas, Vanderbilt came out on top 86-78 but not without having to overcome an eight-point deficit in the second half. Jaylen Carey set a career-high in points and rebounds, scoring 18 and securing 14 boards, including nine offensive rebounds. Texas had opened the game on a 7-0 run and ended the first half on a 15-2 run.
The Commodores never gave up, digging in defensively, holding the Longhorns just 17 points over the game's final 10 minutes, scoring 30 of their own.
The winner of Vanderbilt-Texas will face the tournament’s No. 5-seed, Texas A&M. The Aggies (22-9, 11-7) were one of the three ranked opponents the Commodores beat in their six-game gauntlet. Vanderbilt won that game 86-84 in College Station, Texas.