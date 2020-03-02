Stackhouse Talks Saben Lee and Ole Miss

Nashville, Tn.- Saben Lee has been the man leading the Vanderbilt Commodores offense during conference play after the season-ending injury to Aaron Nesmith.

Averaging 19.0 ppg on the season, Lee struggled last Saturday in Oxford, Ms. against the Ole Miss Rebels, finishing the game with just 10 points on the day.

Head coach Jerry Stackhouse spoke with the media on Monday ahead of Vanderbilt's trip to Tuscaloosa, Ala. about Lee's struggles against the Rebels.