Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt's 2025-26 SEC Opponents, Locations Announced

Here's where the Commodores will face the conference's 15 other schools next season.

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt guard Tyler Nickel (5) celebrates after defeating Missouri 97-93 in overtime at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, March 1, 2025.
Vanderbilt guard Tyler Nickel (5) celebrates after defeating Missouri 97-93 in overtime at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, March 1, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Vanderbilt learned where it’ll be facing the other 15 SEC men’s basketball teams after the conference announced matchups for the 2025-26 season.

The Commodores will continue to face Kentucky and Tennessee in their standard home-and-home series. They’ll also face Ole Miss in a home-and-home series as part of the SEC’s rotation.

 Vanderbilt will face Alabama (Elite 8), Florida (NCAA Champions), Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tennessee (Elite 8) and Texas A&M at home. The Commodores will hit the road to face Arkansas (Sweet 16), Auburn (Final Four), Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee (Elite 8) and Texas.

The Commodores won 20 games last season under first-year coach Mark Byington and they’ll look to continue to build the program with key returning players such as Tyler Tanner, Tyler Nickel and Devin McGlockton.

The SEC will release game dates, game times and television information at a later date. SEC action starts on Saturday, January 3 and runs through Saturday, March 7. Every team will play each other at least once and will have a bye over the nine-week stretch. Here’s a full list of Vanderbilt’s conference opponents for the upcoming season:

2025-26 Vanderbilt Men’s Basketball SEC Matchups

SEC HOME GAMES

  • Alabama
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Kentucky
  • LSU
  • Oklahoma
  • Ole Miss
  • Tennessee
  • Texas A&M

SEC ROAD GAMES

  • Arkansas
  • Auburn
  • Kentucky
  • Mississippi State
  • Missouri
  • Ole Miss
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas

2025-26 Vanderbilt Men’s Basketball Confirmed Schedule

  • November 26-28 at Battle 4 Atlantis (at Paradise Island, Bahamas)
  • December 3 vs. SMU (ACC/SEC Challenge)

