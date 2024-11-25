Vanderbilt Basketball Gets Snubbed From Latest AP Poll Top 25 Rankings
Vanderbilt's new era of basketball under head coach Mark Byington couldn't have gotten off to a better start after they put together a six-game winning streak.
The Commodores took care of their early soft schedule by beating the teams they needed to, and taking out their first Power 4 school in California. That allowed them to roll into the Charleston Classic with some momentum ahead of their first true test of the year.
They passed it, taking down Nevada in a contest that saw Vanderbilt beat one of the better coached programs in the country.
Vanderbilt then beat Seton Hall to advance to the championship game where they came up short against Drake.
Still, a 6-1 record through seven contests is something the Commodores would take every single time if offered based on the inconsistencies they've had over the past few years.
But, despite a great early showing, Vanderbilt was snubbed from the top 25 rankings in the AP Poll by only getting six votes.
Their six wins are tied for the second-most among those who were ranked in the latest edition, trailing only Wisconsin who has seven and is ranked 15th, and being equal with Tennessee who's seventh, Marquette who's 10th, and Florida who's 18th.
There are also two ranked teams who have two losses, Arizona and Baylor, while the majority of those who have a number next to their name have played fewer contests than Vanderbilt.
The Commodores aren't slated to play any ranked opponent until they begin conference play in January, so if they are able to take care of business and continue playing well, they could be ranked at some point by the AP Poll voters.