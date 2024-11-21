Vanderbilt Commodores Face Unbeaten Nevada in Charleston Classic Opener
The Vanderbilt Commodores kick off their Charleston Classic tournament on Thursday night, facing the unbeaten Nevada Wolfpack in a clash of contrasting styles.
Both teams are 4-0 and looking to make an early-season statement.
Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. EST at TD Arena, and the game will air on ESPNU.
For Vanderbilt, this marks the first test of the year after an impressive start in Memorial Gymnasium.
The Commodores are coming off a 94-81 victory over the Jackson State Tigers, a game that showcased their potential from beyond the arc. Vanderbilt drained 16 3-pointers, their highest total since 2022, with five players hitting multiple shots from deep.
Tyler Nickel led the charge, going 4-for-8 from 3-point range, while freshman Tyler Tanner and AJ Hoggard chipped in with three triples apiece.
Nevada also enters with momentum, fresh off an 85-59 dismantling of the Santa Clara Broncos.
The Wolf Pack have won every game by double digits, thriving on efficiency and disciplined play. Led by Nick Davidson, who averages 18 points and 8 rebounds per game, Nevada ranks second nationally in 3-point percentage at 48.6%.
Their deliberate, systematic approach to offense has also been a key to their success. Nevada averages just 10 turnovers per game while dishing out 18 assists, a testament to their precision and execution.
Vanderbilt will counter Nevada’s slow tempo with a more aggressive style fueled by their depth.
Nine players average between 15 and 25 minutes per contest, allowing the Commodores to maintain energy and tempo throughout games.
Jason Edwards leads the team in scoring with 17.5 points per contest, while Devin McGlockton has emerged as a defensive force, ranking second in the SEC and 11th nationally in blocks. McGlockton has recorded multiple rejections in every game this season, providing a critical presence in the paint.
This matchup may hinge on who can control the 3-point line.
Nevada has been lights out from deep, with Davidson converting a remarkable 9-of-11 attempts this season. Vanderbilt, meanwhile, flashed their own shooting prowess against Jackson State after a sluggish start to the season from beyond the arc.
The stakes are high, with the winner advancing to Friday’s semifinal to face either the Seton Hall Pirates or VCU Rams.
This will be the first-ever meeting between the Commodores and Wolf Pack, setting the stage for an intriguing showdown as Vanderbilt looks to have their best start to a season since 2015-16.