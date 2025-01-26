Vanderbilt Commodores Star Has Strong Words After Upsetting Kentucky
For the second time in as many weeks, Vanderbilt's fans stormed the court.
While the result of upsetting two ranked opponents is going to cost the school a pretty penny, they'll likely take that cost compared to where this program was previously.
In the first year under head coach Mark Byington, he has the Commodores on the verge of making the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017 after upsetting Tennessee and Kentucky.
Those were much-needed wins to boost their resume, and coming out of this gauntlet stretch that many analysts didn't think they would be able to handle, they now have two marquee victories to their name that should certainly earn them a ranking for the first time this season and get them off the March Madness bubble.
Vanderbilt can't rest on their laurels, though.
The SEC schedule will provide even more tough tests throughout the schedule, but one of the Commodores stars is confident they'll be able to handle it.
"I feel like we can go and beat anybody. I feel like we can be one of the best teams in the country. I feel like we can beat anybody," Jason Edwards said after the game per Joey Dwyer of 247Sports.
That's a bold claim.
There's no doubt Vanderbilt is overperforming expectations compared to what was placed upon them coming into the year.
Picked to finish 16th out of 16 teams in the SEC in the preseason, they currently sit with a 4-3 conference record that has them tied for fourth with four other teams.
"We knew coming in that this was a must win. People ranked us 16th in the conference and we knew that's not who we are. Games like this is what puts the world on notice," Edwards added.
Winning them goes even further.