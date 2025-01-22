Vanderbilt Commodores Struggle to Halt Alabama's Rolling Offense in SEC Clash
Vanderbilt took to the road on Tuesday night to matchup with No. 4 Alabama in an SEC showdown. The Commodores (15-4, 3-3) were coming into this game with a major win against Tennessee, looking to use some momentum to their advantage against the Tide.
Alabama (16-3, 5-1) was also riding a victory wave from last Saturday, hoping to use some well-earned momentum from a long-awaited win against Kentucky. That was the Crimson Tide's third win against an AP Top 10 team this season.
Ultimately, Alabama defeated Vanderbilt, 103-87, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Vanderbilt did start the game hot with an early 7-2 lead, showing off for the Crimson Tide crowd. However, about halfway through the first half, the Commodores were overwhelmed as they were caught in a 20-4 Crimson Tide scoring run. Some quick fixes patched up some of the deficit, allowing Vanderbilt a small chance to claw back.
Many heavy-hitters for the SEC were on both sides of the court Tuesday night. For Vanderbilt, senior AJ Hoggard set the tone for the game with some early shots in the paint and around the arc. He ended the night with 11 points, as he slowed down as the game carried on.
Alabama's Mark Sears recorded his 2,500th career point early in the matchup. He racked up 21 points, keeping the Crimson Tide's conference win streak rolling. Off the bench, Alabama saw Aden Holloway pull his own weight, scoring 22 points to lead his team.
After the first half, Alabama led Vanderbilt, 48-31. The Commodores fell victim to a series of runs from Alabama, unable to produce their own scoring runs on the offensive side. Just after halftime, Vanderbilt managed to close the gap briefly, but a 12-0 run by the Crimson Tide put the game further out of the Commodores' reach.
What began as high-pressure defense against Alabama gradually weakened in transition for the Commodores. Alabama took complete control on the floor, scoring 54 points in the paint and 23 fast break points.
A late scoring push from Tyler Nickel put the Commodores in a better place towards the end of the second half, cutting Alabama's double-digit lead with about two minutes remaining. The momentum gradually shifted back in favor of the Tide.
Despite back and forth efforts from both sides, Alabama was able to put the game away with a comfortable cushion, elevating them within the SEC.
Vanderbilt will turn their attention to Saturday night's home matchup against No. 9 Kentucky, another opportunity to face a nationally-ranked SEC team.