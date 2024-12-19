Vanderbilt Destroys The Citadel As Red-Hot Basketball Season Continues
It had been 10 days since the Vanderbilt men's basketball team were on the court in game action, but that layoff did not slow down the Commodores.
Coming into their matchup with The Citadel on Wednesday, Vanderbilt has been one of the surprises of the season with a 9-1 record under their new head coach Mark Byington and their lone loss being against undefeated Drake in the championship game of a holiday tournament.
For a program that has had its share of struggles over the years, this is a welcome change.
Vanderbilt reminded everyone a new era is underway on the hardwood in Nashville, destroying The Citadel, 105-53.
This contest was never in question.
They jumped out to a 7-0 lead and were up by double digits not even five minutes into the game, something that allowed them to coast to a dominant victory.
Devin McGlockton and Jason Edwards led the the Commodores in scoring with 19 points, both shooting 50% or better from the field with McGlockton going 9-of-13 and Edwards going 5-of-10.
Three others joined the duo in double figures, with AJ Hoggard adding 13, Jaylen Carey scoring 12 off the bench, and Tyler Nickel putting up 11.
Everything was working for the Commodores. The team shot 55.9% from the field, while also going 12-of-23 from beyond the 3-point line for a staggering 52.2% shooting clip from deep.
What Byington is probably most pleased with is their defense and ability to take care of the ball.
Vanderbilt forced an eye-popping 20 turnovers that resulted in 35 points scored, while only turning the ball over three times themselves.
That allowed the Commodores to put up their season-high in points scored with this being the second time they went over the 100-point mark this year.
Vanderbilt has a quick turnaround as they get set to host Austin Peay on Dec. 21 before the holiday break.