Vanderbilt, Georgia Square Off in Regular Season Finale
Vanderbilt and Georgia find themselves in similar situations headed into the regular season finale showdown on Saturday.
Both the Commodores (20-10, 8-9 SEC) and Bulldogs (19-11, 7-10 SEC) find themselves on the bubble of making the NCAA Tournament next week and win would help solidify their chances. So, both sides should be motivated to play well.
Vanderbilt was close to leaving the NCAA Tournament bubble after going 3-3 in a six-game stretch against ranked opponents, but a home loss to Arkansas earlier this week pushed the Commodores back firmly onto the bubble.
Another loss to the end the regular season won’t end their tournament hopes, but it’ll make the Commodores’ first round game of the SEC Tournament much more important. A loss to Georgia would also give both teams the same overall and SEC records. By virtue of winning the only head-to-head game, Georgia would get to be at least the No. 10-seed (there’s also a potential three-way tie if Mississippi State loses to Arkansas on Saturday).
Georgia, meanwhile, has won three consecutive games including a five-point win over then-No. 3 Florida. All three of those games were must-win games and the Bulldogs have found themselves with a legitimate shot at making the tournament.
Georgia and Vanderbilt will tip-off the final game of the regular season at 11 a.m. Saturday on ESPNU.