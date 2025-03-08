Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt, Georgia Square Off in Regular Season Finale

Both the Commodores and Bulldogs could benefit from a win in Saturday morning's game.

Taylor Hodges

Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) passes the ball as Vanderbilt Commodores guard Tyler Nickel (5) defends during the second half at Reed Arena.
Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) passes the ball as Vanderbilt Commodores guard Tyler Nickel (5) defends during the second half at Reed Arena. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

Vanderbilt and Georgia find themselves in similar situations headed into the regular season finale showdown on Saturday.

Both the Commodores (20-10, 8-9 SEC) and Bulldogs (19-11, 7-10 SEC) find themselves on the bubble of making the NCAA Tournament next week and win would help solidify their chances. So, both sides should be motivated to play well.

Vanderbilt was close to leaving the NCAA Tournament bubble after going 3-3 in a six-game stretch against ranked opponents, but a home loss to Arkansas earlier this week pushed the Commodores back firmly onto the bubble.

Another loss to the end the regular season won’t end their tournament hopes, but it’ll make the Commodores’ first round game of the SEC Tournament much more important. A loss to Georgia would also give both teams the same overall and SEC records. By virtue of winning the only head-to-head game, Georgia would get to be at least the No. 10-seed (there’s also a potential three-way tie if Mississippi State loses to Arkansas on Saturday).

Georgia, meanwhile, has won three consecutive games including a five-point win over then-No. 3 Florida. All three of those games were must-win games and the Bulldogs have found themselves with a legitimate shot at making the tournament.

Georgia and Vanderbilt will tip-off the final game of the regular season at 11 a.m. Saturday on ESPNU.

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Taylor Hodges is a staff writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI covering all-things Vanderbilt. Taylor brings more than a decade’s worth of award-winning sports writing, photography and video experience covering every level of sports — from Little League baseball to professional sports and other sports like hunting and fishing. Taylor is fueled by his lifelong passion for sports that began the same day Kirk Gibson hit his legendary World Series walk-off home run, Arkansas beat Texas in Austin and No. 4 Notre Dame beat No. 1 Miami in the Catholics vs. Convicts game.

Home/Basketball