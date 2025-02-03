Vanderbilt Remains Ranked in Latest AP Women's Top 25 Poll
Despite a 15-point loss to unranked Ole Miss on Sunday, Vanderbilt remains a part of the AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll.
The Commodores fell one spot in Monday’s updated rankings to No. 24.
Vanderbilt’s place amongst the ranked teams is in large part due to its potent offense. The Commodores boast the seventh-best scoring offense with 85.3 points per game. They held their spot despite being held to the second-fewest points scored against Ole Miss.
To be fair, the Rebels have a top 10 scoring defense and also held Vanderbilt to just 59 points in the first meeting earlier this season.
Vanderbilt’s next game could end up being a high scoring affair. The Commodores will travel to No. 4 Texas on Thursday night. The Longhorns are ranked No. 8 in scoring offenses nationally with 84.6 ppg. The Texas defense isn’t ranked as high as Ole Miss, but are No. 33 in scoring defense with 56.4 points allowed per game. The game will air on SEC Network starting at 8 p.m.
Here is the full list of the latest AP Top 25:
AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll
1. UCLA (21-0)
2. South Carolina (21-1)
3. Notre Dame (19-2)
4. Texas (22-2)
5. UConn (21-2)
6. LSU (23-1)
7. USC (19-2)
8. Ohio State (20-1)
9. TCU (21-2)
10. Duke (17-4)
11. Kentucky (19-2)
12. Kansas State (21-2)
13. North Carolina (20-4)
14. North Carolina State (17-4)
15. Oklahoma (16-6)
16. Maryland (17-5)
17. Georgia Tech (18-4)
18. West Virginia (17-4)
19. Tennessee (16-5)
20. Michigan State (18-4)
21. California (19-4)
22. Florida State (18-4)
23. Alabama (18-5)
24. Vanderbilt (18-5)
25. Oklahoma State (18-4)
Others receiving votes: Creighton 30, Baylor 24, Illinois 13, Utah 12, Mississippi 11, Michigan 7, Minnesota 6, South Dakota St. 6, Harvard 5, Columbia 2, Richmond 1.