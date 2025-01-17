Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Guard Granted Additional Year of Eligibility
Vanderbilt Commodores Madison Greene has been redeeming herself this season after suffering a brutal injury as a freshman.
In December 2023, Greene tore her ACL in a game, forcing her to sit out for the majority of the season. She only played in a total of 11 games before the season-ending injury occurred.
Since her return this year, the sophomore guard has played in 18 games, four of which she started in. She averages 8.7 points per game and has truly been making a remarkable comeback.
Head Coach, Shea Ralph, commented on Greene's strong performance in November stating, "Playing games is another level of rehab, and she just hit the ground running. Hopefully, people can see why we missed her so much last year."
Ralph's statement stands true, as Greene has continued to be a great asset to the team.
Due to her absence on the court last season, Greene has received some positive news regarding her time at Vanderbilt, as proudly announced in her social media post:
"I feel so blessed to be able to share that I received great news this week: the NCAA granted me an additional year of eligibility after missing almost all of last season with an injury. I am so grateful for this decision! My coaches, teammates, and athletic trainers have been by my side through this long road back to the court, and I wouldn't be here without them. Thank you to the entire Vanderbilt community for your support - we have more time together and much more to accomplish!"
The Vanderbilt community is fortunate to have secured an additional year with Greene. Her passion for the game and determination to get back on the court has been shown through her performance on the court thus far.
Greene and her teammates will step back on the court for another game on Sunday, Jan. 19 where they will go up against the Tennessee Volunteers.