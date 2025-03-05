What to Expect From Vanderbilt Basketball's Matchup Against Arkansas
The Vanderbilt Commodores (20-9, 8-8) look keep its white hot steak going on Tuesday as they host the Arkansas Razorbacks (17-12, 6-10) in the final home game of the year.
Vanderbilt looks for its fourth win in a row as they continue to push for a bye in the SEC standings. Arkansas enters after enduring a crushing defeat against South Carolina and face a tall task in Nashville as the SEC Availability report indicates the Razorbacks will be without leading scorer and rebounder Adou Theiro along with star freshman guard Boogie Fland who's out for the year with a thumb injury.
Both Arkansas and Vanderbilt welcomed new coaches this season in the form of John Calipari and Mark Byington, respectively and both heavily utilized the transfer portal to construct the current roster. The Commodores are firmly in the NCAA Tournament but the Razorbacks sit in the "Last Four In" category in many pundits predictions.
The game tips off at 9 p.m. CT and will be aired on SEC Network with Dave Neal and Jon Sundvold on the call. Fans can also listen locally on 94.9 FM or stream the Commodore Radio Network online. The Commodores are a 7.5-point favorite according to ESPNBet and ESPN Analytics Matchup Predictor gives Vanderbilt a 60.1 percent chance to win the game.
KenPon Comparison
- Offensive efficiency: Vanderbilt - 119.8 (19) | Arkansas - 111.7 (94)
Defensive efficiency: Vanderbilt - 102.0 (79) | Arkansas - 94.9 (16)
Tempo: Vanderbilt - 69.5 (71) | Arkansas - 69.2 (84)
Strength of Schedule: Vanderbilt - +12.98 (29) | Arkansas - +13.59 (21)