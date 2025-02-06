Vanderbilt Commodores

Why Saturday’s Game Against Texas Is Important: Just a Minute

In the latest Just A Minute episode, we explain why Vanderbilt's upcoming game against Texas is crucial to the Commodores' hopes of ending a seven-year streak without a trip to the big dance in March.

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt Commodores guard AJ Hoggard (11) dribbles the ball around Florida Gators guard Alijah Martin (15) during the first quarter at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center.
Vanderbilt Commodores guard AJ Hoggard (11) dribbles the ball around Florida Gators guard Alijah Martin (15) during the first quarter at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
When looking at a team’s chances of making the NCAA Tournament, it’s hard to declare one game as a must-win. Especially since we still have conference tournaments to play out and anything can happen in those.

However, Vanderbilt’s game against Texas on Saturday is about as close to a must-win situation for the Commodores as you can get. It’s not that both teams have similar records or both teams receiving similar amounts of votes in the AP Top 25 Poll.

What makes Saturday’s important is what awaits the Commodores in the coming weeks and writer Taylor Hodges explains why in the latest Just a Minute episode.

Vanderbilt has one of the nation’s most difficult remaining schedules with six-straight games against ranked opponents, including two teams the Commodores have already beaten. Here’s Vanderbilt’s remaining schedule:

February 11: vs. No. 1 Auburn
February 15: at No. 4 Tennessee
February 19: at No. 14 Kentucky
February 22: vs. No. 25 Ole Miss
February 26: at No. 10 Texas A&M
March 1: vs. No. 15 Missouri
March 4: vs. Arkansas
March 8: at Georgia

That’s a brutal stretch, but one that could be beneficial. The Commodores already have wins against Tennessee and Kentucky and one or two more wins against ranked opponents should be enough to put an end to the Commodores seven year absence from the NCAA Tournament.

