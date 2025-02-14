Would Another Upset Against Tennessee Get Vanderbilt into the Big Dance? Just a Minute

Vanderbilt Commodores

Students rush the court celebrates the upset over the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Memorial Gymnasium. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Vanderbilt’s six-game gauntlet of ranked opponents continues Saturday with a road trip to No. 5 Tennessee.

The Commodores (17-7, 5-6 SEC) beat Tennessee (20-5, 7-5 SEC) earlier this season in a one-point win, but are just 2-4 since then. Fortunately for Vanderbilt, one of those wins was against then-No. 9 Kentucky and only one loss was to an unranked opponent (Oklahoma).

Based on ESPN writer Joe Lunardi’s updated bracket projections, Vanderbilt would be in the tournament if the field was set today. Lunardi has the Commodores as 10-seed in the West Region and would face Saint Mary’s in the opening round. Vanderbilt does have a decent resume (38th in Strength of Record, 2-4 in Quad 1 games, no losses in Quad 3 or 4 games), but faces the nation’s fourth-hardest schedule for the rest of the regular season.

There is still plenty of basketball left to play and Vanderbilt has work to do if its going to make the NCAA Tournament. But how much work?

Would another win against a highly-ranked Tennessee team be enough? That’s the question staff writer Taylor Hodges aims to answer in today’s Just a Minute episode.

