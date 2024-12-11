Clark Lea Named SEC Coach of the Year for Magical Vanderbilt Season
Not many people expected Vanderbilt to be competing in a postseason game, but there has always been belief by head coach Clark Lea that the Commodores would be able to compete in the SEC under his leadership.
The Nashville native left Notre Dame to take this job, and instead of viewing it as a stepping stone gig, he wants to make Vanderbilt a national power.
There are obvious challenges that come with that, but the vision is there for Lea.
If he's going to accomplish this goal, the Commodores needed to have a good showing after only winning two games a year ago following a five-win campaign in the second season under Lea's leadership.
Vanderbilt was able to do just that by winning six games to become bowl eligible.
What also stood out was the Commodores won three contests against SEC opponents which also boasted a victory against top-ranked Alabama. Those three wins allowed them to finish above four other programs in conference play.
Because of this performance, Lea was named the SEC Coach of the Year.
What makes this honor even more special for Lea is that the last time a Vanderbilt head coach won this award, it was when he played for Bobby Johnson in 2008.
That season, the Commodores went 7-6 after winning the Music City Bowl, marking the first time this program had won a postseason contest since 1955.
Lea is trying to break his own drought as the leader of this program.
The last time Vanderbilt won a bowl game was in 2013 over a decade ago, so there is no doubt he'll have his team ready to play against Georgia Tech in the Birmingham Bowl.