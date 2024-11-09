Commodores Diego Pavia Scores First Touchdown, Battling Against South Carolina
The Vanderbilt Commodores are once again proving they are a second-half offense.
As the team trailed 14-0 against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the third quarter, the Commodores finally got on the board.
Vanderbilt’s star quarterback, Diego Pavia, made a statement for the Commodores as they answered back with a 10-play, 75-yard drive to bring the lead to within seven. Pavia capped the drive off with a 17-yard rush for the touchdown.
Despite the injury news announced earlier in the week, Diego Pavia looked fine to begin the game. This was absolutely needed for the Commodores, especially with the wet conditions at FirstBank Stadium.
The Dores signal-caller now has 61 yards rushing on nine carries as well as 72 yards passing with a 50% completion percentage after the scoring drive.
The Commodores will need to continue the momentum as they struggled against the South Carolina defense in the first half of play. The Team was held scoreless for the first time in a half this season and only recorded 83 yards of total offense in the first two quarters, compared to 187 from the Gamecocks. The team also lost the time of possession battle.
Pavia seems to be completely locked in, and no issues about the recent news that dropped about the SEC quarterback beginning a lawsuit against the NCAA for an eligibility extension.
The team is looking for its seventh win of the season, which would secure the program's first winning season since 2013.
The game is available on The SEC Network.