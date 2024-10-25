Commodores Pavia Slips in SEC Quarterback Power Rankings After Recent Victory
Deigo Pavia has been incredible for the Vanderbilt Commodores this season and has played a huge part in leading one of the best stories in the SEC.
In Saturday Down South’s weekly SEC quarterback power rankings, Pavia dropped a spot from where he was a week ago. He dropped from the fifth-ranked passer in the league to the sixth. He moved down the rankings despite the team being on a three-game winning streak. He was surpassed by LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.
“Pavia gives off gunslinger vibes, but his best asset this season has been his ball security,” Matt Hinton wrote in his power rankings. “He’s thrown just 1 interception and hasn’t lost a fumble (despite leading the team in carries and yards) since the opening series of Vandy’s Week 3 loss at Georgia State.”
Pavia has thrown for 1,391 yards this season and scored 11 touchdowns through the air. The Senior quarterback has also ran for 470 yards and three scores. His 79.8 Quarterback Rating (QBR) is the 16th best in the nation.
The former New Mexico State quarterback is ninth in the SEC in passing yards so far on the season.
The list has Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart as the top quarterback in the SEC. He’s followed by Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, and Georgia’s Carson Beck. Pavia is one spot ahead of Texas A&M’s Conner Weigman.
Pavia and the rest of the Vanderbilt squad will look to make history again this weekend when they host the Texas Longhorns. The Commodores took down the Alabama Crimson Tide earlier this season when they were the top-ranked team in all of college football. Pavia has an opportunity to potentially upset two top-five teams in the same season.
The Vanderbilt Commodores and the Texas Longhorns square off Saturday at 3:15 CT on the SEC Network from FirstBank Stadium. A win would make the Dores bowl-eligible for the first time since 2018.