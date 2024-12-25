Diego Pavia Discusses Potential To Make 'Life-Changing Money' at Vanderbilt
The Vanderbilt Commodores got huge news when Diego Pavia was given another year of eligibility after the court ruled in his favor to grant his preliminary injunction against the NCAA that allows him to play in 2025.
This lawsuit stemmed from Pavia's two seasons in junior college before he played two at New Mexico State that predated his time in Nashville.
The star quarterback cited NIL as a major reason why he should be allowed to play again, arguing that the NCAA's opinion that he used up all his eligibility prevents him from making money in this new era of college sports.
Judge William L. Campbell agreed, and Vanderbilt will have their signal caller back next year.
Pavia is undoubtedly happy about this verdict, and he shared his thoughts on his newfound ability to make another chunk of NIL cash.
"I'm happy for everyone getting paid. When I hear these big deals, I'm excited for everyone. NIL has changed my life for sure. There's life-changing money out there to be made," he said per Paul Skrbina of The Tennessean.
The infusion of money into collegiate sports has soured a lot of people, especially with how programs are operating to just scoop up the best talent by offering them the most amount of money.
But it should also be remembered this is the only chance for many of the athletes to make money playing the sport they love, so while there are certainly nefarious aspects of NIL, it's also important to take into account what Pavia is stating about how these types of deals can impact the ones who are receiving them.
He'll have the opportunity to bring some serious cash in if he can beat Georgia Tech in the Birmingham Bowl.
Not only would that be the first winning season for Vanderbilt in over a decade, but it would be directly connected to him arriving on campus.
Pavia is a star already, but being the quarterback on a team that has a place in program history certainly should present him with plenty of financial opportunities.