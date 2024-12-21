Explosive Vanderbilt Freshman Joseph McVay Could Get Time in Birmingham Bowl
A lot of the attention given to Vanderbilt so far this winter has been centered on the transfer portal as they look to boost their roster for next season, but for the first time in six years, this coaching staff and group of players are preparing for a bowl game.
It's not just any matchup for the Commodores, either.
They have a chance to secure their first winning season in over a decade, something that would truly put a stamp on what they were able to accomplish this year.
Because of that, Vanderbilt is going to do everything they can to win this football game, but since this extra contest doesn't count against redshirt status for those who have gone down that route, this is also a chance for Clark Lea and his staff to see what other players can bring in a competitive environment.
Someone to keep an eye on in that regard, according to Aria Gerson of The Tennessean, is freshman wide receiver Joseph McVay.
"Although receivers Quincy Skinner Jr., Richie Hoskins, Junior Sherrill and Loic Fouonji figure to all play, the Commodores could use a home-run threat and McVay could be that," she writes.
The 6-foot-1 pass catcher committed to Vanderbilt as part of last year's class, ranked as a four-star by 247Sports after he put together an impressive prep career.
With a fairly crowded depth chart, the Commodores felt it was best if he redshirted, having him only play in four games, where the majority came in the month of November.
McVay only has a singular stat to his name, but it was notable.
Against Missouri, during his first collegiate contest, the freshman caught a 65-yard touchdown pass which could be a sign of what's to come during his time in Nashville.