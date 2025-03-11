Former Commodore Headed to Cincinnati After Winning Super Bowl LIX
Former Vanderbilt linebacker Oren Burks has played in the last two Super Bowls for two different teams. If plays in Super Bowl LX next year, he’ll do with a third different team.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Media has reported that Burks has agreed to terms with the Bengals. It’s reportedly a two-year, $5 million deal for Burks to come to Cincinnati.
Burks started a linebacker in Philadelphia’s Super Bowl LIX last month against the Kansas City Chiefs. Burks took over after starting linebacker Nakobe Dean suffered a knee injury during the playoffs. He had 25 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack and a pass defensed in the team’s four postseason games.
Before joining the Eagles last season, Burks was a member of the 49ers team that lost to Kansas City in Super Bowl LVIII.
Burks, according to reports, is set to make $5 million in base value over the next two seasons, with $750,000 guaranteed. His salary splits are $1.4 million and $1.69 million while getting $750,000 on the fifth day of the 2025 league year.
A four-year letterman for Vanderbilt, Burks played from 2014-2017 in a total of 45 games for the Commodores. He ended his career with 136 total tackles and 101 solo tackles, 16 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, five interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
Burks would be drafted in the third round (No. 88 overall) by the Green Bay Packers in the 2018 NFL Draft.